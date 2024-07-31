The Government has requested the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for uninterrupted power supply during the Southern African Development Community SADC Summit.

The 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government will be held on 17 August 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

It will run under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

At the summit, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is expected to assume the regional body’s chairmanship.

Zwnews