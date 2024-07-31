Sungura king Alick Macheso has just shared the list of songs from his 13th album, “Kupa Kutukirika,” just three days before it hits the streets.

The album will be released at Alex Sports Club in Harare, this Friday.

It comes after months of waiting by his fans.

The Sungura maestro and his team had kept the song list a secret in a move to curb piracy.

The album includes a selection of tracks such as “Murangarire,” “Undiregererewo, “Kuverengera,” “Zvichada Hama” and “Kunditaya,”.

The album remains to be seen if it is anywhere near his best hit of all times, Simbaradzo with hits like Mundikumbuke, Amai VaRubi, Nguva, Kesekana Kwaana Kamba, Petunia and Kumhanya Kuripo among others.

Zwnews