State assisted burial for the 8 “prophets” who drowned in the Mazowe River on Saturday during a baptism ritual?

Zimbabwe Government is reportedly providing a coffin, blanket, transport, and food for each of the bereaved families. Eight “prophets” from Vadzidzi VaJeso apostolic sect drowned yesterday in Mazowe River in Rushinga while competing to retrieve a “holy stick” in deep water during a ritual to select a Baptist.

The provincial development coordinator Mr Timothy Maregere confirmed the incident and said the deceased are all male and the bodies have been retrieved. The group consisted of 10 “prophets” and only two survived.

Ten (10) prophets from Vadzidzi VaJeso apostolic sect were involved in the competition that took place in Mazowe River in Rushinga during a ritual to select a baptist when tragedy struck, The Herald reported. Only two of the 10 prophets survived.

Reports indicate that a group of 30 prophets fell into a trance during their annual Passover ceremony and stampeded into the river, resulting in their drowning. Congregants who were at the event managed to rescue the other prophets, but the eight were already dead.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo on Saturday named the now deceased as Nickson Singano (29), Peter Marera (31), Tendai Marera (28), Alexeio Makombe (26), Tichawana Katiyo (32), Isaac Dokora (21), Lanciot Dokora(34) and Chriswell Kunyengerera.

Unconfirmed reports say the government will meet the burial costs.

