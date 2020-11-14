GOVERNMENT has warned economic saboteurs that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them in the wake of an increase in financial crime.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony of 350 police officers at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Staff College in Harare this Friday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honorable Kazembe Kazembe said the government is concerned over the rise in economic crimes which are stifling economic growth.

“As government we have noted with concern the rise in economic crimes which have become a threat to the socio-economic development of our nation.

“Economic saboteurs have in recent times been busy creating millions of dollars of phantom money, which was fueling the incessant price hikes of goods and services,” he said.

Honourable Kazembe also warned perpetrators of ritual murders, especially those involving children.

“As government we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that sanctity of life is preserved. Our conviction is that human life is precious and these cold-hearted acts have no place in our country,” he said.

Professor Rosemary Moyana, who represented the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo, hailed the cordial relations that exist between the University and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“We want to thank the two institutions who have been together for the past 24 years,” she said.

The graduation ceremony saw 350 police officers being conferred with certificates and diplomas in various fields that include Business Management, Law and Traffic Management.

-ZBC

Like 224 Dislike 28

105162

0

0

cookie-check

Government warns corrupt officials, economic saboteurs

no