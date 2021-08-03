The government says to accelerate the implementation of the National e-Learning Strategy it is going to provide free internet services to 400 schools.

These schools are the ones that already have connectivity, but are having difficulties in paying monthly bandwidth subscriptions.

This has been announced by the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa during post cabinet briefing.

On the economy, Mutsvangwa pointed out that to safeguard the needs of the ferrochrome industry, Cabinet has banned the exports of raw chrome owe with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Health Service Board has written to Treasury seeking concurrence to recruit retired nurses to help boost the vaccination programme.

Zwnews