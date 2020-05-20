In what could be a stinging challenge to candidates poised to sit for the ZIMSEC 2020 June examinations, the Government has slated the 22nd of June as the date for the commencement of this year’s public examinations.

The development counts as a monumental climbdown for the Harare administration which, only two weeks ago, announced that it was postponing the 2020 June examinations by at least four weeks in light of the uncertainty posed by the deadly Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic which has pervasively impacted on learning activities.

The scourge of coronavirus has also led to the premature closure and subsequent delayed reopening of schools. Since March 30, Zimbabwe has been on a Covid-19 induced lockdown to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic which has so far killed four and infected over 40 locals.

According to Tumisang Tabela, who is Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education, the 2020 June exams will start from 22 June to the 22nd of July under strict guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

She made the revelations while appearing before the Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga-chaired parliamentary portfolio committee on Education.

Tabela said there are various factors to be put into consideration before schools can be allowed to re-open. Some of the issues highlighted centred around the need to disinfect the learning institutions and procurement of furniture to foster the concept of social distancing- a highly prioritised mitigatory measure to arrest the negative impact of the coronavirus scourge.

The parly committee also heard that other logistical matters centred around the provision of infrared thermometers for each school which shall be used for coronavirus testing purposes and the importance of capacitating teachers in the wake of the prevalent demands of the pandemic.

She said the Ministry was going to make an announcement on how the 2020 June examinations will proceed.

More Details to Follow…

Zwnews