President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government will avail resources to expedite decentralisation of the courts.

Speaking during the launch of JSC strategic plan 2021/ 25, Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is committed to the development of an effective judiciary system adding that the JSC is critical in the country’s reform agenda, entrenchment of constitutionalism and rule of law.

He said the JSC’s strategic plan is critical in the achievement of Vision 2030.

Mnangagwa said the strategic plan complements the recently launched National Development Strategy 1.

“The judiciary and other arms of Government should contribute to peaceful and cohesive communities,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said the judiciary is critical in holding public officials and those in the private sector to account.

He said the JSC plays an important role in fighting corruption and commends them for establishing specialised corruption courts.

The President also thanked the UN for its support in crafting the plan.

Meanwhile, UNDP resident coordinator Maria do Valle Ribeiro giving her remarks said the plan seeks to promote gender equality and access to justice for all.

She pointed out that observance of the rule of law is a prerequisite for development, adding that the UN will continue to support the JSC in the delivery of justice.

