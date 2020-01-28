By Ministry of Info: Government continues to dualise the Harare-Mutare and the Harare-Bulawayo highways. Works on the Harare-Mutare road have now passed Melfort and are inching closer to Marondera.

The dualisation of the Harare-Mutare road would facilitate the free movement of commercial vehicles ferrying essential commodities such as fuel and grain from the Mozambican port of Beira.