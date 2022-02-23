The government has admitted that it is to blame for the poor service delivery in urban areas exonerating the opposition.

Responding to questions in the Senate, Deputy Minister of Local Government Marian Chombo admitted that citizen should not blame the MDC for the poor services.

“We have let you down and we cannot abrogate our responsibility to say it is the MDC Council that has done that.

“We all know what has happened but we still have to deliver the service to the rate payers,” said Chombo.

Chombo highlighted that the all urban authorities are in a dire state as they are heaps of garbage and streams of sewer.

“Equally, everybody is worried and very concerned about the state of affairs.

“It is not only Harare but I think all the urban local authorities. The state of affairs is very worrying,” she said.

There has been constant politicking and blame each other between government and the MDC over who is responsible for the poor services.

Central government is accused of constantly interfering in the functions of the local authority and in some cases sabotaging it for political gains.

It has however, denied the accusations before.

Text/ image- OpenCouncilHre