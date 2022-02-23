It’s election time again and a double header for the Midlands town of Kwekwe!

And, in what is set to be a defining moment for the impending March 26 by-elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his political nemesis, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (ccc) will this weekend clash in separate rallies, in the mineral-rich town.

In a post on macro-blogging site, Facebook, Chamisa’s close ally and, Mbizo Constituency’s parliamentary aspirant Settlement Chikwinya made the revelations of the pair’s weekend tour of Kwekwe town.

“It’s going to be an exciting Weekend for Kwekwe Residents as (Mnangagwa) will address a rally in Mbizo stadium on 26 February while (Chamisa) addresses at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre on 27/02. (Kwekwe will be lit),” Chikwinya said while captioning the pictures of the two most prominent politicians’ previous rallies.

On Saturday, Mnangagwa is expected to come and drum up support for miner John Mapurazi and Vongaishe Mupereri who are representing the ruling party in Kwekwe Central and Mbizo constituencies respectively.

On the other hand, Chamisa, who has become famous with his Yellow Sunday star rallies, will descend on the same town the following day to drum up support for Chikwinya and Judith Tobaiwa, who is deemed the favorite to win the Kwekwe Central seat.

Kwekwe is also the hometown for Mnangagwa.

Zwnews