Goreraza: ED has failed big time on corruption….But is 100 times better than Mugabe

2018 ends in little over 2 weeks. It could be time to rate the Presidents performance.

On the economy he gets a 1/10 from me which translates into 10%. This being dismal failure. 10% is in fact very generous. Most people would give him a zero. The President and his team have to be imaginative and creative and improvise if they are going to get marks on the score card. They should not think raising taxes and waiting for investors is all that can be done to fix the economy. That is as cheesy and tacky as it is lazy. They must think outside the box.

With the exception of events on the 1st of August, respect for human rights and civil liberties has greatly improved and. The CIO no longer live to terrorize dissenting citizens and the police are doing good especially solving homicides. There remains a lot of room for further improvement. I give the President 6/10. Good work.

On corruption, well not much has changed. Corruption still exists with the President appointing and retaining scum like Energy Mutodi. Arrests have been made but somehow culprits slip from the justice net, back into the dark alleys of corruption. Tazzen Mandizvidza and Happyson Muchechetere who financially crippled Zbc, looting millions are out and about with Mandizvidza demanding to be reinstated at Zbc. It’s revolting! The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission is headed by questionable characters like Goodson Nguni and a former Zbc employee famous for spreading her legs for any man with a fat wallet. Chiadzwa looters are still enjoying part of the 15 billion they stole from Zimbabweans, living lives which rich American rappers can only dream of.

On corruption I give the President 0/10. It is nothing arresting little Oscar and psychology leaving whales in the ocean of corruption. Obert Mpofu has a lot to answer for regarding the 15 billion as do all the former Service Chiefs.

The overall performance of the President was not so bad. It’s a breath of fresh air from his predecessor who would be in Singapore by now, spending those dollars like they fall from the sky. President Mnangagwa is a hundred times better than the former one.

He just has to press harder and do more, especially with the economy. The economy is everything. It is the Soul of the Nation, it’s heart, it’s very survival. Corruption is the death of the Nation. It is the poison the President injested in Gwanda and the Cancer that took Morgan Tsvangirai from us.

Merry Christmas kwamuri mese. You have kept me company pano pa Facebook and I have enjoyed it. Thank you for the comments, good and bad for that is what life is all about.

Ndatenda. Asante sana.