Ntsiki Mazwai gets a bit naughty with her tweets as she opens up on the kind of men she prefers in bed.

The radio presenter is known to be an outspoken critic; she sometimes discloses information about herself, but she hardly gets this raw and detailed.

Ntsiki says she doesn’t like the handsome men in bed as they have nothing to prove to her compared to the ugly men.

“Good looking guys are lazy in bed….. I prefer the ugly ones who want to prove themselves,” she wrote.

The presenter’s confession didn’t end there as she spoke about being h*rny.

However, all of these didn’t end well for Ntsiki as various men flooded her DMs which she lamented about.

I'm ovulating so iv been so horny past few days…… I really need a bootycall The 40s are something else vaginacally 💀 — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2022

Bathong…. Guys in my dms…. I don't even know what you look like 😭😭😭😭😬😬😬😬fall back — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2022

