The Zimbabwe Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) has called for a nationwide demonstration & petition delivery on 18/04/23 against ‘Gold Mafia’.

The pressure group is calling for the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying he is abusing his office facilitating Gold Mafia deals & money laundering in Zimbabwe.

“GoldMafiaMustGo demonstration & petition delivery on 18/04/23. We are calling for the resignation of @edmnangagwa.

“He is abusing his office facilitating Gold Mafia deals & money laundering in Zim.

“This is for all Zimbabweans in the UK who are tired of carrying Zim on their shoulder.”

Meanwhile, Transform Zimbabwe and 31July protest convener Jacob Ngarivhume has put his weight on the call for a nationwide demonstration on Independence Day.

He says Zimbabweans are fatigued, afraid, bored and think change will only come by voting adding that such thinking is incorrect, as action need to be done.

Ngarivhume called for action on the 28th of April 2023:

“Let’s use this Independence Day to set a new standard for how we are governed. Let us call for the release of our brother @JobSikhala1. Let us demand accountability for #GoldMafiaCorruption and a release of the voter’s roll. 18April.”

He urged Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to lead nationwide protest:

“@nelsonchamisa @DrivenChapman this is the call to action we badly need. A day of peaceful protest across the nation demanding accountability for the corruption occurring on an industrial scale!

“In 6 days we celebrate 43 years of blood shed, poverty, corruption, police brutality, lawfare and rigged elections or in 6 days we unite peacefully and send a message to this government that we are done with their corruption, abuse of power, incompetence and recklessness.

“We only have one country. We only have one life. The days, months, years we lose we will never get back.

“We have a right to peaceful protest. It is in our constitution. We have a right to demand better from those holding any office.”

Zwnews