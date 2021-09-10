Gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners (FPR) hit 2,9 tonnes in August.

This has been attributed to the effectiveness of central bank incentives which also came on the back of improved global prices for the yellow metal.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is also reported to be losing millions to gold smugglers.

In most cases this is done by well connected people.

At some point police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga told a Parliamentary committee that syndicates are working with airport officials to snuggle minerals.

Zwnews