Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 14 February 2024

The country’s apex bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe -RBZ- has released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.
As of 14 February 2024, the gold coins and digital tokens traded as follows:
Backed by a certain amount of gold, which helps keep its value stable, this currency is tied to the market value of the gold as opposed to a fiat currency.
The Zimbabwe gold-backed digital currency is used as legal tender and a store of value alongside the Zimbabwean dollar and bond notes.
Users can buy and sell it using Zimbabwean dollars and other foreign currencies.
Ideally, backing a digital currency with gold involves having a certain measure of gold reserves and depends on the current market value of gold.
The central bank also published gold coins and digital tokens issue number 13/2024 results.
As of 13 February 2024 the total amount of gold traded were as follows:
Zwnews
Three men from Bulawayo have appeared in court facing a charge of stealing a pistol… Read More
Yesterday- 13 February - it was World Radio Day and one of Zimbabwe's most celebrated… Read More
The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) says limited funding from the Treasury is seriously hampering its… Read More
As the clock ticks towards the future, it's clear that the roads we've known are… Read More
A recent social media image showing a teen to have allegedly slept with five of… Read More
Members of a small South African opposition party, known for its anti-immigrant stance, staged a… Read More