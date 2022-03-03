Sponsored by Zimbabwe CEO’s Network, the banquet was conducted at Meikles Hotel last Friday.

Authorities at Gokwe City Council are reveling over their feat which saw the local authority winning, for the first in its administrative history, The Best-run Rural and Urban Council Award.

This was the local authority’s fist time to scoop the award after rural and urban local authorities were grouped in different categories with Gokwe Town Council emerging tops.

Gokwe Town Council Acting Town Secretary Alexander Nyandoro told The Mirror in an interview that he was pleased by the recognition, adding that hard work had finally paid off.

“As Gokwe Town Council we are extremely honoured and humbled to receive such a coveted Award.

“This has motivated us to work even harder to improve service delivery to the people.

“The major role of local authorities in a changing environment is to provide conducive working space to investment initiatives in line with Government’s ease of doing business thrust and the Open for Business mantra,” he said.

