Gokomere High School students having breakfast: Shocking Pictures

By Mabhena Charles
- 2nd August 2019

Pictures have surfaced online showing pupils at Gokomere High School having samp (manhuchi/mashakada/mangai) for breakfast.

Social media users attribute this to corruption and theft of public funds by political elites to fund their lifestyles.

Gokomere
Gokomere High School Students “Enjoying” Breakfast

