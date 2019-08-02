Gokomere High School students having breakfast: Shocking Pictures

Pictures have surfaced online showing pupils at Gokomere High School having samp (manhuchi/mashakada/mangai) for breakfast.
Social media users attribute this to corruption and theft of public funds by political elites to fund their lifestyles.
