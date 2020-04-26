In typical diabolic fashion, a woman from Glendale reportedly dumped her new-born baby in a shaft with an approximate depth of three metres.

The woman, Kudzai Majova whose age could not be ascertained, is in police custody after she was arrested in connection with the matter. Provincial police spokesperson for Mashonaland Central, Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed that Majova of Adhura Farm had been picked up by police over the scary incident.

It is reported that a passerby spotted blood stains on Majova’s door and subsequently alerted her neighbours. After being alerted, the neighbors reportedly confronted Majova who led them to the horror shaft where the baby was retrieved and immediately rushed to Concession District Hospital.

She died upon admission at the medical referral institution.

