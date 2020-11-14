Contrary to rife speculation insinuating that the late Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was a member of some satanic cult and that he sold his soul to the devil in a bid to get rich, Harare’s outspoken sangoma Sekuru Banda has dismissed the reports as false.

Ginimbi was Sunday morning killed in a horrific car accident which also claimed the lives of model Mitchelle ‘Moana’ Umtali, Limumba Karim, and Alichia Adams.

His Rolls Royce had a head-on collision with a Honda Fit before skidding into a tree and catching fire in a tragic carnage.

Following his demise, the social media has been abuzz with various theories, including poorly evidenced suggestions insinuating that Ginimbi’s death is connected to the late socialite’s alleged selling of the soul to Lucifer.

But Sekuru Banda contends that Ginimbi’s time on Planet Earth was up, and that God had called him to the spiritual realm.

“Everyone has his or her time to die and I would like to dismiss that Ginimbi sold his days so that he would die rich. Kana nguva yakwana yaMwari yekufa unongofa, no one out there anonzi anotengesa makore or madays ekuti afe, there is nothing like that. People are saying a lot but off course people can know when they are about to die,” Sekuru Banda told H-Metro.

“We don’t choose death, God’s time inenge yakwana, no one can decide time where one will die.

“No one can stop death, I am surprised with these prophets who are saying they knew when Ginimbi was dying. Death is God’s secret, not these lies.

“No prophet can stop death, but even in the bible Abraham, Solomon died, so death has no selection,” he said.

Turning to the issue of the late Moana’s religion, Sekuru Banda said:

“We as Moslems we believe that we were created by God and everyone was created by God. There is culture and religion, Moana was a Chewa and her parents are Moslems but she refused to be part of her family’s belief and started doing her own way of living”.

“It means that we expect that she will not be buried the Moslem way, where prayers are done. But from what I heard, she was no longer practicing Moslem because if they are going to follow the actual tradition, she will not be put in a coffin,” said the traditional healer.

He added:

“It’s the right of the living to bury the dead. People should not fight at funerals, they should find better ways of solving conflict”.

Zwnews/state media

Like 224 Dislike 28

105129

0

0

cookie-check

Ginimbi never ‘sold his soul to the devil’, says Harare sangoma

no