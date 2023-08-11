Ghanaian champions Medeama SC have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwe forward Kudakwashe Mahachi on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old left-footed skilful winger joins the team on a free transfer after his departure from South African club SuperSport United.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Zimbabwean international Kudakwashe Mahachi on a one-year deal,” Medeama announced.

The acquisition of Mahachi comes as part of Medeama SC’s effort to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season, which includes their debut participation in the CAF Champions League.

The addition of Mahachi is expected to enhance the team’s attacking options and bring valuable experience to the roster.

Mahachi’s journey to joining Medeama SC has been marked by challenges, including legal issues that led to his departure from SuperSport United in July 2022.

Despite facing accusations of abuse and the attempted murder of his son Diego in his home country, Mahachi is eager to move forward with his career.

Prior to his time at SuperSport United, Mahachi had been associated with prominent South African football clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

His extensive experience in the South African Premier League includes 153 appearances, 20 goals, and 19 assists.

On the international stage, Mahachi has represented the Zimbabwe national team with 41 caps and four goals since his debut in September 2013.

His involvement in key tournaments, including the 2014 African Nations Championship and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, has showcased his talents on the continental stage.

