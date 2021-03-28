ZIMBABWE Warriors star Khama Billiat has rubbished reports suggesting that his daughter Kimberly had been shot dead in South Africa.

Social media went into overdrive this morning after renowned Ghanaian journalist Nuhu Adams tweeted saying Kimberly (10) had been shot and killed at a mall in South Africa.

In a statement released by Billiat through his agent Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa, the Kaizer Chiefs winger regretted lack of responsibility in the post.

“Bad journalism got people writing unverified and fake news! All in the name on click-baiting! Utterly disappointed with people who write and circulate fake stories especially about a kid’s life. As grown ups, we can do better. Kimberly Billiat is alive, the only harm that can come her way is the rubbish some adults post for hype,” reads the statement.

Adams has since made a public apology to the Warriors star over the fiasco.

“Very sorry to everyone here for the news I tweeted about Khama Billiat and his daughter. I got the news from a very reliable source but there is no iota of truth. My apologies to Khama Billiat and his family and everybody who was affected and all South Africans. Lessons learned” he tweeted. https://twitter.com/NuhuAdams_/status/1376080866561171459

soccer 24 zimbabwe