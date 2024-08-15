President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has described people complaining about human rights abuses, corruption, dictatorship and looting as internal problems affecting the country and the region.

Posting using one of his ghost X handles Donzamusoro007, Charamba said:

“I think the biggest challenge as Zimbabweans and Southern Africans is responding comprehensively to those forces internal and external who are out to partition and divide our common seamless struggle as a people, as a region!!! Aluta Continua,” he said.

Apparently, commenting on his post, some netizens said Zimbabwe is not doing well due to corruption, looting and massive human rights violations.

In response, Charamba implied that people with such views are internal problems.

Xinyori Xahumba

@thomaschauke

·

Aug 12

The struggle must continue against what? It must continue against looting, dictatorship, cronyism, nepotism, tribalism, deceit. All these things are what characterizes Zanu PF. So aluta continua against ZANU PF.

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem referred to in the Statement!!!!

Patrick Mugoni

@DrPMugoni2MD

·

Aug 12

I think this generation of African leadership lacks testicular fortitude of introspection and stop blaming everything on imaginary foreign forces !

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem defends external one which gives it traction. Nothing new!!!!

Show replies

Harambee ®

@IsraelNcube16

·

Aug 13

Propaganda doesn’t work in this era of social media

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

And this is coming to you on a broadsheet? Dununu!!!!

Show replies

Joseph Samanyara 🇿🇼

@JSamanyara

·

Aug 12

But Zimbabweans are now becoming the laughing stocks in the region. Look at how Zimbabweans are being treated in South Africa. Ramaphosa is not even condemning the Xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans because he, too, wants Mnangagwa to do something about his people.

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

You are the internal problem I am referring to!!!

Show replies

LG

@vinegrap

·

Aug 12

Is the struggle still common & seamless as a region? Whatever name u give to whatever u call common struggle, is in your own mind.

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem!!!!

Zvigonyati

@zinhinga

·

Aug 13

Mamama kujaira kusanyagwa

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem!

Cris Muzvondiwa

@CrisMuzvond

·

Aug 13

As people of Zimbabwe we do not have that common seamless struggle which you aver. As a people of Zimbabwe we have the majority struggling to pay taxes and a few spending that tax revenue on power retention and ostentation

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem!!!!

Tichaona Harare

@TichaonaHarare

·

Aug 12

Muri mbavha vakuru pamwe neZanu PF yenyu siayi kuba hamuguti makaita sei

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem.

Show replies

Knowledge Aluminium & Glass Pty Ltd

@knowledg59

·

Aug 13

No one is dividing pple. Thieves hide behind a pseudo struggle. Pple occupy vast tracks land but nothing is coming from it. Is that liberation or oppression??

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem worsened by poor thinking. No one means???? Dununu!!!!

Show replies

NM Tsie

@never_tsiye

·

Aug 13

GUKURAHUNDIST NONSENSE!! The real problem are #ZANUPF EDIOTS like you. You loot, lie, abduct, torture, steal, jail innocents incl infants, steal elections, capture state, rape &MURDER citizens. You openly confessed to partaking in murder #ZANUPFisaCriminalOrganisation

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem!!!

Luvmo

@luvhe263

·

Aug 13

Just fix thr hospitals……this big words are just drama

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem!!!!

Son of the soil

@conwellmuzanen3

·

Aug 12

I think our biggest challenge is the failure to think that a black man can have a diverting view from a fellow black man without any influence from a white man ….decolonising the mind ,then from there we can solve our problems as a people!

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

DIVERTING????🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ignorance is also part of internal problem!!!!

Farirai

@Chokwadi10

·

Aug 12

🇿🇼The most significant challenge we face is a presumptive collective national pseudo-ego. It is one thing to endure pain as a country, and quite another to deal with perpetual suffering within our nation. Illegitimate leaders + pseudo “collective national ego= national suffering.

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem intoxicated by needless verbosity!!!!

Martha Gumbi

@GumbiMartha

·

Aug 13

Zanu is the one causing problems in the country and regions.

dhonzamusoro007

@dhonzamusoro007

·

Aug 13

Internal problem!!!!

