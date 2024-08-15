President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has described people complaining about human rights abuses, corruption, dictatorship and looting as internal problems affecting the country and the region.
Posting using one of his ghost X handles Donzamusoro007, Charamba said:
“I think the biggest challenge as Zimbabweans and Southern Africans is responding comprehensively to those forces internal and external who are out to partition and divide our common seamless struggle as a people, as a region!!! Aluta Continua,” he said.
Apparently, commenting on his post, some netizens said Zimbabwe is not doing well due to corruption, looting and massive human rights violations.
In response, Charamba implied that people with such views are internal problems.
Xinyori Xahumba
@thomaschauke
·
Aug 12
The struggle must continue against what? It must continue against looting, dictatorship, cronyism, nepotism, tribalism, deceit. All these things are what characterizes Zanu PF. So aluta continua against ZANU PF.
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem referred to in the Statement!!!!
Patrick Mugoni
@DrPMugoni2MD
·
Aug 12
I think this generation of African leadership lacks testicular fortitude of introspection and stop blaming everything on imaginary foreign forces !
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem defends external one which gives it traction. Nothing new!!!!
Harambee ®
@IsraelNcube16
·
Aug 13
Propaganda doesn’t work in this era of social media
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
And this is coming to you on a broadsheet? Dununu!!!!
Joseph Samanyara 🇿🇼
@JSamanyara
·
Aug 12
But Zimbabweans are now becoming the laughing stocks in the region. Look at how Zimbabweans are being treated in South Africa. Ramaphosa is not even condemning the Xenophobic attacks against Zimbabweans because he, too, wants Mnangagwa to do something about his people.
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
You are the internal problem I am referring to!!!
LG
@vinegrap
·
Aug 12
Is the struggle still common & seamless as a region? Whatever name u give to whatever u call common struggle, is in your own mind.
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem!!!!
Zvigonyati
@zinhinga
·
Aug 13
Mamama kujaira kusanyagwa
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem!
Cris Muzvondiwa
@CrisMuzvond
·
Aug 13
As people of Zimbabwe we do not have that common seamless struggle which you aver. As a people of Zimbabwe we have the majority struggling to pay taxes and a few spending that tax revenue on power retention and ostentation
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem!!!!
Tichaona Harare
@TichaonaHarare
·
Aug 12
Muri mbavha vakuru pamwe neZanu PF yenyu siayi kuba hamuguti makaita sei
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem.
Knowledge Aluminium & Glass Pty Ltd
@knowledg59
·
Aug 13
No one is dividing pple. Thieves hide behind a pseudo struggle. Pple occupy vast tracks land but nothing is coming from it. Is that liberation or oppression??
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem worsened by poor thinking. No one means???? Dununu!!!!
NM Tsie
@never_tsiye
·
Aug 13
GUKURAHUNDIST NONSENSE!! The real problem are #ZANUPF EDIOTS like you. You loot, lie, abduct, torture, steal, jail innocents incl infants, steal elections, capture state, rape &MURDER citizens. You openly confessed to partaking in murder #ZANUPFisaCriminalOrganisation
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem!!!
Luvmo
@luvhe263
·
Aug 13
Just fix thr hospitals……this big words are just drama
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem!!!!
Son of the soil
@conwellmuzanen3
·
Aug 12
I think our biggest challenge is the failure to think that a black man can have a diverting view from a fellow black man without any influence from a white man ….decolonising the mind ,then from there we can solve our problems as a people!
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
DIVERTING????🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ignorance is also part of internal problem!!!!
Farirai
@Chokwadi10
·
Aug 12
🇿🇼The most significant challenge we face is a presumptive collective national pseudo-ego. It is one thing to endure pain as a country, and quite another to deal with perpetual suffering within our nation. Illegitimate leaders + pseudo “collective national ego= national suffering.
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem intoxicated by needless verbosity!!!!
Martha Gumbi
@GumbiMartha
·
Aug 13
Zanu is the one causing problems in the country and regions.
dhonzamusoro007
@dhonzamusoro007
·
Aug 13
Internal problem!!!!
