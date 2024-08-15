The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has seized luxury vehicles from the wives of Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango, alleging that the cars were purchased with funds obtained through corrupt activities at Town House.

Chisango, who was arrested last month, is facing charges related to a US$9.2 million streetlights contract, along with four other council officials. The controversial contract was awarded to Juluka Endo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, who is also currently in prison.

According to a report by NewsDay, ZACC officials confirmed on Wednesday that they had confiscated a Toyota Fortuner from Chisango’s third wife and a Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife. The cars were reportedly listed on online car classifieds site zwecars.com One of Chisango’s wives, who is heavily pregnant, is also reportedly being targeted by the Commission.

In addition to the vehicles, ZACC is investigating a mansion that Chisango is building in Mt Pleasant for one of his wives, suspecting that the funds used for the construction were obtained through corrupt dealings at the Harare City Council (HCC).

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume declined to comment on the seizures, stating he was not in a position to speak on the matter. ZACC communications manager Simiso Mlevu also refrained from commenting, citing the ongoing court case.

Chisango was denied bail by the Harare Magistrates Court and is scheduled to return to court on August 22. Prosecutors allege that Chisango, in collusion with four other officials who are also in custody, unlawfully awarded the streetlights tender to Juluka Endo without following proper procedures. The company had been previously blacklisted after its sister company, Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, failed to deliver on a previous contract.

The investigation into Chisango and his associates is ongoing, with ZACC continuing to target assets believed to have been acquired through corrupt practices.