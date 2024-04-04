GEO Pomona Waste Management football field has formally received a Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) field certificate, confirming that its artificial surface is suitable to host sporting events.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday issued a “field certificate” confirming that the turf installed is suitable for use.

“Fifa is pleased to confirm that the football turf system Spine Turf S has been installed by Hatco Dokuma ve Tekstil Insaat ve Tic.Ltd.Sti at Geo Pomona Waste Management Football Field Harare (Zimbabwe).

“The installation has been tested and certified to the ‘Fifa quality programme for football turf — Fifa quality’ standard. Validity period is 02.04.2024 to 01.04.2027.”

This follows the sports field’s certification by the world football mother body.

Apparently, according to Geo Pomona Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Delish Nguwaya the national team can come and play there.

Nguwaya recently pointed out that the football field, built alongside two basketball and two tennis pitches, will serve the surrounding communities and professional football clubs.

“Today we have FIFA agent Cemil Nadir Sahin who arrived in Zimbabwe to carry out inspection of this soccer field to certify that it meets international standards.

“These facilities will be open to the public and this will help mainstream sport for the Pomona Community and the rest of Harare.

“We anticipate that this sport arm of the recreational facility will serve as a talent incubation centre for our youth and will go a long way in supporting Zimbabwe’s anti-drug and substance abuse fight,” he said recently.

Sahin said he was impressed with the quality of sports facilities at Geo Pomona.

Zwnews