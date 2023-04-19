Zimbabwe and former England cricket international Gary Ballance has retired from cricket, saying he “no longer has the desire to dedicate himself” to professional sport.

The 33-year-old played 40 times for England, including 23 Tests between 2014 and 2017, and later six times for Zimbabwe – the country of his birth.

He signed a two-year deal with Zimbabwe in December after being released by Yorkshire amid the racism scandal.

“It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life,” he said.

“I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team.

“However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigours of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice, should I carry on. I wish them every success going forward.”

“I have been fortunate to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning County Championships with Yorkshire and gaining the ultimate honour of representing England and Zimbabwe,” Ballance said.

“I want to thank all of my clubs, coaches, support staff, team-mates and supporters for their guidance and encouragement over my career, it has been a privilege.”

agencies