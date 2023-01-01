2 domestic workers from Bulawayo have been arrested on allegations of killing their employer before dumping his remains in a disused mine.

The couple is also accused of stealing a car and various items.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On December 31, 2022, Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Baron Chiguru aged 28 and his wife Sheila Ndlovu aged 29, who were employed as domestic workers at a plot in Inyathi, for allegedly killing their employer, Geneva Sibanda aged 62 and stealing the victim’s property comprising, a Nissan X-Trail vehicle, compressor, lawn mower, refrigerator, four plate electric stove, two cellphones, two firearms, a Targa .32 pistol and a 303 riffle with a magazine of seven rounds.

“The suspects struck the victim with an axe and dumped the remains in a disused mine before stealing his property. Police have since retrieved the victim’s body from the 40 metre-deep mine shaft and recovered some of the stolen property and the weapon used in the commission of the crime,” he said.

state media