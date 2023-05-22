A SIX-MEMBER gang was arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on suspicion of carrying a firearm.

However, it turned out to be an air-gun with an empty magazine.

During investigations, police found seven debit cards, surgical blades, and super glue, items which they believe were being used for criminal activities.

The leader of the gang, Frank Samuriwo, was previously arrested with two accomplices – Atherton Moyo and Dennis Mutekede – facing 43 counts of card cloning, resulting in a loss of over $30 million.

The gang was charged with unauthorised use and possession of debit cards and possession of articles for criminal use.

Samuriwo, Mutekede, Moyo, Frank Chikoto, Clever Manhombo, Pardon Muwungani, Takudzwa Chikohora and Tererai Chakanyuka appeared before regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail considerations.

Samuriwo and his accomplices failed to provide a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the cards.

Chikohora and Chakanyuka have outstanding arrest warrants.

It was alleged that Samuriwo was in possession of an FNB bank card, with a tampered chip, a one money debit card, and a tampered FBC debit card bearing the name Talent Kisimusi.

Manhombo was allegedly found in possession of a Steward Bank card and a tampered FBC bank card, bearing the name Wenyika Micheal.

Muwungani was allegedly found in possession of two surgical blades, one used super glue, a tampered FBC debit card bearing the name Courage Mukunguma, and a tampered CABS debit card, bearing the name G. Kuzabuwe.

During interrogation, they failed to give a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the cards.

The court heard that Chikohora and Chakanyuka have outstanding warrants of arrest issued at the Mbare Magistrates Court for defaulting court after being granted bail.