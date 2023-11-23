The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) which is the sole, official stock exchange of Zimbabwe, bringing together companies looking for long-term capital and investors looking for profitable investment opportunities, closed with listed companies registering mixed fortunes.

Statistics below show how shares exchanged hands yesterday on the local bourse.

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE CHANGE

FMP.zw $182.3238 +7.25%▲

WILD.zw $28.0000 +6.82%▲

FML.zw $1045.6667 +4.56%▲

RIO.zw $818.5185 +2.31%▲

ARTD.zw $64.0000 +2.12%▲

TOP LOSERS

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

NPKZ.zw $284.7500 -14.98%▼

RTG.zw $138.6806 -5.74%▼

NMB.zw $440.2528 -4.29%▼

OKZ.zw $13000.000 -2.62%▼

PROL.zw $3087.2416 -1.72%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 174,546.79 -0.59%▼

Top 10 74,196.51 -1.01%▼

Top 15 102,180.16 -0.86%▼

Small Cap 5,343,533.69 0.00%

Medium Cap 769,304.36 +0.20%▲

Apparently, the ZSE maintains several indices including the Mining Index (comprising mining companies), Industrial Index (comprising all companies except those in the former), and the benchmark All Share Index (comprising all companies on the market, since 2018).

Since August 2009, sale of listed securities on the ZSE has been subject to 1% withholding tax on the gross, however, exempt from the general capital gains tax of 20%.

Additionally, both resident and non-resident shareholders are liable to 10% special tax on dividends earned from companies listed on the ZSE, which is 500 basis points below the general rate of 15% on unlisted companies.

Barclays Bank and Stanbic Bank of Zimbabwe offer custodial services to both local and foreign investors.

Zwnews