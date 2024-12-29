ZANU PF faction Generation 40 (G40) leader Saviour Kasukuwere has vowed to end President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s plan to extend his stay in office beyond his constitutional term limit.

Mnangagwa is consolidating power so as to effect constitutional amendment to extend his term of office which is supposed to end in 2028.

However, Kasukuwere says Mnangagwa is daydreaming and vows to stop him in the tracks come 2025.

He was responding to ZANU PF Central Committee member Jenfan Muswere’s sentiments that the party’s resolutions made at the recent Annual People’s Conference are binding because they were unanimously adopted.

Muswere said when the resolutions were read out to the conference delegates, none in the house opposed them.

Key among the several resolutions the ZANU PF Annual People’s Conference held in October in Bulawayo passed was extending President Mnangagwa’s terms by two years to allow him to steer his Vision 2030 agenda to fruition.

“The Delegates to the ZANU PF 21st National People’s Conference resolve as follows: the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF Party, His Excellency, Cde. Dr E. D. Mnangagwa’s term of office as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and First Secretary of ZANU PF be extended beyond 2028 to 2030.

“The Party and Government should, therefore, set in motion the necessary amendments to the National Constitution so as to give effect to this resolution,” reads the resolution.

However, Kasukuwere who is on record saying Mnangagwa’s 2030 plan will not happen said he will ‘personally’ handle the matter in the coming year and see to it that Mnangagwa is stopped.

“It’s a Tingiringo resolution. Will handle it in the coming weeks. For now, let’s rest,” he said.

Another G40 leader,

Dr Walter Mzembi said 2025 will be a decisive year.

“Last Sabbath of 2024 toast! God Bless You ALL, 2025 is a decisive year,” he said adding that the Universe is conspiring for change.

Though both Kasukuwere and Mzembi are exiled in South Africa, G40 is said to be live in ZANU PF.

Even President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba seemingly admitted that G40 is alive within ZANU PF.

Early this year Charamba impliedly accused G40 of producing unauthorized press statements with ZANU PF, government letterheads.

