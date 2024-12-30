File image

Police in Masvingo are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 43 km peg along Roy-Chiredzi Road on 27/12/24 at around 1130 hours.

A Toyota Hiace kombi with 12 passengers on board was travelling towards Chiredzi following behind an Audi A6 Sedan vehicle which was carrying three passengers on board.

The Toyota Hiace Kombi tried to overtake the Audi vehicle which was turning to the right resulting in a collision. Subsequently, one person died on admission at Musiso Mission Hospital while 14 others were injured.

The body of the victim was taken to Musiso Mission Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In a related matter, Police in Mbare are investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred along Lyton Road, Harare on 27/12/24.

At least 14 passengers were injured when a Nissan Caravan Kombi with 18 passengers on board veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

The injured victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.

Zwnews