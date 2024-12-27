The revitalisation of Bulawayo’s industrial hub status is progressing well, with an industrial park set to be constructed in the city after getting the green light from the local authority and government.

Bulawayo was once a centre of manufacturing and commerce, but in recent years the city has faced major economic setbacks that have deterred industrial growth.

However, plans to construct an industrial park in the Umvumila area present a new era of industrial development for the country`s second largest city.

Bulawayo Industrial Park representative, Darlington Nyika outlines the project plan, saying the strategic location of the park makes it ideal for regional trade and commerce as it links with neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Mozambique.

“The Bulawayo Industrial Park is a state-of-the-art industrial complex located on the outskirts of the city.

Spanning over 100 hectares of land, the park is designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries, from manufacturing and logistics to technology and innovation.

One of the primary benefits of the Bulawayo Industrial Park is its potential to create thousands of jobs for the local community.

From skilled laborers to management professionals, the park will provide a wide range of employment opportunities, helping to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment,” he said.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Judith Ncube revealed there are potential investors interested in partnering with the local community to make this dream a reality.

She said, “The Bulawayo industrial park is expected to contribute significantly to Bulawayo’s GDP and that of the country and I can gladly say there are investors who are willing to partner us on this initiative.”

The Bulawayo Industrial Park is expected to create jobs, drive infrastructure development, revitalise industry and stimulate economic growth.

ZBC