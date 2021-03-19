Today is funeral day for a South African couple who ‘went viral’ on Valentine’s day after celebrating love by gifting each other a brand new Volkwagen Polo.

Jessica Moosa and Lungile Mashele died in a freaky accident last weekend.

They won so many hearts on the day when the boyfriend bought his girlfriend a brand new VW, but not everyone was celebrating with them.

In a post that tweeps regard as a death wish, one user posts, “VW early ticket to death, I guess the poor guy is tired of that chick shem.” Some however relate the whole ordeal to reckless driving rather than witchcraft and death wishes. Weighing in on the matter, masses flock to the comment section.

The guy is not umthakhathi VW Polo and Golf drivers have small minds, poverty mind, they want to prove a point on the roads with their tin can cars.

Jessica Moosa and Lungile Mashele were driving together with their friend Mlungisi Madonsela when they crashed on a tree along R571 and all three died on spot. They died in the same car that Lungile gifted Jessica on Valentine's day as they celebrated love. News of their death was announced by Nkomazi FM, a community radio on Facebook, revealing that their memorial service will be held at KaMaqhekeza Community hall on this Friday at 11am.