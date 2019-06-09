Full Text: Nurses To Strike Over ‘Paltry RTGS$ Salaries’

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association is in support of the position taken by the Health Apex following today’s bipartite meeting (06/06/19) held in Harare.

Prices of basic commodities, transport, accommodation and general cost of living continue to go up further making it difficult for nurses to afford a decent lifestyle. Goods are priced either in US Dollars or equivalent of the parallel market rate.

The employer is, however, failing to be sensitive to the plight of its employees by continuing to pay our members paltry RTGS salaries, whose original value was long eroded last October.

We, therefore, support the Health Apex’s position to maintain the 14-day ultimatum should the employer fail to respond to our plea.