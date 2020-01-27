Government has finalised tuition fees for universities and colleges and students will now be paying between $3 500 and $5 000 per semester while those in colleges will be required to pay between $500 and $1 500 depending on programme.

FEES BREAKDOWN PER SEMESTER

Details of the cost of ancillary fees, accommodation and meals differ from institution to institution and can be accessed at each institution’s respective website or the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development website.

Government has availed a $90 million students loan facility which will be accessed through the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ). Application forms are available at the institutions and on their respective websites.