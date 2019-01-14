Fuel Riots: Tollgate set on fire, police station burned down…PICTURES

Southleypark-Skyline tollgate along Harare-Masvingo road has been burnt to ashes, solars and computers stolen during today’s fuel riots, zwnews reports.

Motorists were observed driving by without paying anything.

Meanwhile, trucks belonging to the police and several buildings at a police station in Makoni, Chitungwiza were burned by protesters.

Police officers had to run for their dear lives as citizens threatened them and set fire to the buildings, a situation which is likely to result in a massive backlash from the authorities.