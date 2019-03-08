Fraud at City of Harare,19 unregistered point of sale machines discovered

The City of Harare has been losing millions of dollars in revenue after 19 unregistered point of sale machines fraudulently gained entry into the billing system of the town house.

The unregistered point of sale (POS) machines which were being used to carry out billing transactions outside the municipality’s official financial systems, were unearthed by an audit carried out by City of Harare audit manager Archibald Nyamurova.

Minutes of the meeting seen by the Zimbabwe Independent indicate that the audit, which covered all of Harare’s 43 district offices, also established that some of the machines had dual identification codes, making them vulnerable to abuse and manipulation.

The unregistered POS machines have been operated for more than two years, the audit found out. Zimbabwe Independent