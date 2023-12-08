In a surprising turn of events in Makoni, a woman named Patience Karigo has stirred controversy by inviting her herd boy into her bedroom merely three days after her husband’s demise. Karigo is now accused of concealing her late husband’s best clothes during a family property-sharing ritual before reportedly gifting them to her lover, Itai Tichawana, with whom she later eloped.

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from the local community, viewing it as a display of disrespect and immorality. In response, Karigo’s brother-in-law, Efferson Chihwehwete, has approached Chief Makoni’s court, seeking the return of his late brother’s clothes and assistance in cleansing their family homestead, which they believe has been defiled.

Efferson accuses Karigo of introducing Tichawana as the new father to her children just three days after her husband’s death. The late Jeffernose Chihwehwete, survived by 14 children, left behind a complex situation, including seven children from a previous relationship and seven with Karigo.

Karigo, while confirming her elopement with Tichawana, denies claims of intimate involvement three days after her husband’s death. She insists that the move was necessitated by strained relations with her step-children, refuting allegations of immediately cohabiting with Tichawana after the tragic event.

The dispute extends to accusations of concealing and gifting her late husband’s clothes, which Karigo denies. She explains her decision to move in with Tichawana, citing mistreatment from her late husband’s older children. Chief Makoni has ordered compensation to the Chihwehwete family, labeling it taboo for a woman to take a lover shortly after her husband’s death. The court ruling directs Tichawana’s family to compensate the Chihwehwete family while permitting Karigo to stay at her matrimonial home, emphasizing that entertaining lovers should occur elsewhere.