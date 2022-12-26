File image for illustration purpose

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 111km peg along Chivhu- Nyazura Road on 24 December 2022 at 1930 hours.

A motorist, who was driving a Toyota Rav 4 vehicle towards Chivhu with seven passengers on board, collided head-on with a Hino truck resulting in the death of four people.

Two people died on the spot, while two others died along the way to the hospital.

Apparently, on 24/12/22, police in Kadoma acted on a tip-off and arrested Lee Magombe (22) and Mushonga Archford (26) for unlawful possession of copper cables.

Police recovered 64kgs of copper cables at Lee Magombe’s homestead and 8 metres of electric cable from Mushonga Archford.

Zwnews