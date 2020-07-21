It never rains but pours for former Zesa Holdings group chief executive officer Josh Chifamba after he was yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc)- together with two other senior employees- in a debt collection tender scam which resulted in the law firm being prejudiced of over US$3 millon.

It is reported that Chifamba (main picture), company secretary Saidi Sangula and corporate manager Garikayi Murambiwa Churu, facilitated the appointment of a city law firm as debt collectors, thereby prejudicing Zesa of US$3 098 248 in potential revenue.

National spokesperson for the corruption watchdog, Commissioner John Makamure on Monday confirmed the trio’s arrests to state media.

“It’s confirmed that Joshua Chifamba, Saidi Sangula and corporate manager Garikai Murambiwa Churu are accused of criminal abuse of duty as (public officers),” Makamure said.

“They allegedly awarded a debt collection contract to Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners without board resolution thereby prejudicing the State of US$3 098 248,” he told the state media.

Chifamba, whose term expired sometime in 2018 but was extended by four years after previously serving three years as CEO, is already on suspension pending investigations into alleged criminal abuse of office and suspected irregularities around the procurement of key electrical equipment imported by two Zesa subsidiaries from India.

According to correspondence seen by one state-owned daily, this time around, Chifamba’s contract was not extended for ‘effluxion of time’.

Together with ex-Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Centre managing director Julian Chinembiri and former finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo, Chifamba was in 2018 arrested in connection with alleged underhand dealings amounting to US$35 million, which involved an Indian company, PME.

Yesterday’s arrests came a few weeks after nine ZETDC Southern Region top officials were suspended following the dubious awarding of a million-dollar tender for the installation of a 1 MVA line in Mhondoro to a Chinese owned mine without following laid down procedures.

The southern region ZETDC officials awarded the said tender despite the fact that Mhondoro, which is in the Northern Region, does not fall under their jurisdiction.

Underhand dealings at the debt-ridden power utility company have reportedly heightened in recent years amid reports of rampant violations of procurement processes.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews