Former Vice President Phekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela has been sentenced to an effective 20 years for rape.

The rape victim was not only minor but his relative.

Apparently, in Zimbabwe: Incest is both a Taboo and a punishable Criminal offence.

It falls under sexual offences.

When he handed down his ruling, Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Elijah Singano pointed out that Mphoko had threatened the juvenile victim with death when he forced himself on her thrice.

Developing story…