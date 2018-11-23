Former Mugabe VP Phelekezela Mphoko booted out of Choppies Supermarket..LETTER

Ex-Zimbabwe Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has lost control of Choppies Supermarkets, a letter written by his business partner shows.

Mphoko publicly fell out with other co-owners of the business who include former Botswana President Festus Mogae after they alleged that his family was looting funds from the business.

The major shareholders then took him to court and it now appears the former VP has lost his priced asset.

Mphoko did not answer his phone when ZwNews.com rang to get his side of the story.

See the letter indicating his ouster below: