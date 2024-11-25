Image credit- OPC

President Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo headlines today’s High-Level Structured Dialogue on Zimbabwe’s $38 billion debt clearance efforts.

Key stakeholders include African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina and former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano.

Discussions cover economic reforms, land tenure, and compensations; Foreign lenders $20.4B; Land improvements pre-1980: $10B; Former white farmers: $3.5B

Apparently, Time Bank proposed a $38B syndicated loan to resolve debts, boost credit ratings, and strengthen Zimbabwe’s economic recovery.

Zimbabwe’s will host a conference of creditors and finance executives on Monday to discuss ambitious goals to clear debt arrears and restructure $12.7 billion in external debt, aiming to eventually tap international capital markets for the first time in more than two decades.

Zimbabwe’s debt pile accounts for 81% of gross domestic product, and clearing it will be a tough challenge for a country that has faced numerous financial crises in recent decades from repeated bouts of hyperinflation to multiple unsuccessful attempts to launch new currency regimes.

Zwnews