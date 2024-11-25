Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to give musicians Mechanic Manyeruke, Olivia Charamba and Leonard Zhakata brand new vehicles.

He says he did this as part of his birthday celebration.

Posting on his X handle, Chivayo said the three icons have shaped the country’s music industry and deserve to be honoured.

He writes:

On my birthday, I found myself OVERWHELMED with emotion, reflecting on the incredible journey of my life and the profound impact of my beloved late mother, MRS CANISIA CHIVAYO, who passed away on 6 January 2021.

I TEARFULLY remembered her vivid narration of my birth, how she travelled from Gandami in Chivhu, to Chitungwiza Unit J, the day before I was born and how a kind Dr Takavarasha helped her deliver me. She would always remind me of how, from the moment she held me in her arms, she knew I was destined for GEEATNESS.

Her sacrifices, hard work, and UNSHAKABLE FAITH in my potential shaped me into the man I am today. I spent the afternoon at Glenforest Cemetery, laying flowers and honouring her memory, grateful for her UNMATCHED LOVE that continues to guide me.

My apologies to the thousands of friends, and well-wishers who sent me beautiful birthday messages that I could not respond to on the day.

The EMOTIONAL weight of the day made it impossible for me to celebrate in the usual way. I will do my best to respond to as many messages as I can, though I know I won’t be able to reply to everyone.

However, as I had planned to celebrate my birthday UNIQUELY this year, I decided to honour three OUTSTANDING music icons who always inspired me and my mother during the toughest times of our lives.

These are BABA MECHANIC MANYERUKE, MAI CHARAMBA and LEONARD KARIKOGA ZHAKATA. My favorite songs “Ndinamatire Ndigo Kunamatirawo”, “Ndiri Munana” and “Hupenyu Mutoro” respectively gave us hope and strength to PERSEVERE.

Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their CLUBCHAMBERS showroom Cnr 3rd Street and Nelson Mandela and see Mr REEVES, your 3 brand new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER F24A 2.4d 4 X 4 AUTOMATIC are ready for collection. Please accept this as my SMALL TOKEN to appreciate your unmatched contributions to the music industry and your role in shaping many life journeys.

To these legends, allow me to say what perhaps no one has ever said to you before: THANK YOU for inspiring generations, including my late mother and myself. Truly, I am blessing today—NDIRI MUNANA—and I owe so much of my strength and determination to music. To my dear mother, this is my way of honouring you and the LOVE and faith you taught me. To everyone else who has been part of my journey, I am endlessly grateful. As I celebrate my birthday, i will continue making an effort to always give back to the community and support outstanding individuals of MY CHOICE.

A HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MYSELF !!!!!! 💵🤑🎊🎈🎂🎉