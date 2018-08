HARARE: Former Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province, Thokozile Mathuthu has died.

Mathuthu who was 50 succumbed to cancer.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North Provincial Chairperson, Richard Moyo confirmed the news, saying Mathuthu died in the capital this morning.

She is the former Minister of State in Matabeleland North and once worked as Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services