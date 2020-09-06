More names continue to pop up ahead of the forthcoming Kwekwe central by-elections with former minister of Health, Dr Henry Madzorera largely understood to be eyeing the vacant parliamentary seat.

The Kwekwe Central seat fell vacant following the passing on of National Patriotic Front (NPF) legislator Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo, a couple of months ago.

Although Dr Madzorera told Zwnews that reports about his purpoted political interests are just ‘rumours’ and something he ‘has not yet considered’, highly placed sources said the MDC Alliance stalwart intends to contest in the potentially explosive by-elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is yet to announce dates for the holding of the by-elections which are set to come up with the late Matambanadzo’s replacement in the House of Assembly.

“Madzorera has been positioning himself for the constituency and he has been drumming up support from the provincial executive,” a source within the MDC-A Midlands executive told Zwnews.

“He (Madzorera) is a key political figure in the province and a camp opposed to (former MP Blessing) Chebundo, who also intends to contest, has been fronting his ambitions,” the source said.

Although the Nelson Chamisa-led party is yet to give guidance on how the MDC-A will participate in the Kwekwe Central by-elections, Madzorera’s alleged interests will most likely result in intra-party polls pitting himself, Chebundo and surprise aspirant, Judith Tobaiwa who is also the daughter of Kwekwe deputy Mayor, Shadreck Tobaiwa.

However, in an interview with Zwnews Sunday morning, Madzorera dismissed the reports as mere rumours and said it was premature to talk about something ‘I have not considered’.

“I have also heard about such rumours but it is surely something I have not considered,” Madzorera told this publication.

“I do not know if there are any elections taking place and I think only the party has the decision on who will participate in the elections,” he said.

Asked on how he will respond to the likelihood of the party opting for his candidature in the by-elections, Madzorera said:

“I can not comment on something that I have not yet considered”.

Madzorera was minister in the then Ministry of Health and Child Welfare during the era of the inclusive government.

The forthcoming polls have aroused interest with Zanu PF torn between 2018 parliamentary candidate Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube, who is also the nephew of State Security minister, Owen Ncube.

Zwnews