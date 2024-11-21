The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) has accused former minister of state security Owen Ncube of sending (CIO) operatives after founder Munyaradzi Alexio Shoko.

Ncube whose ministry was in charge of CIO is said to be one of the front runners calling for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to overstay his constitutional term.

Meanwhile, the 2030 ED Anenge Achipo cabal has accused Shoko of working with former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to topple Mnangagwa.

COZVWA says Ncube is working day and night to make sure that Shoko is silenced for good.

“According to COZWVA Intel Unit, Min Owen Ncube who has the privilege to chair Prov JOC supplied false Intel against Munyaradzi Shoko saying he is a ‘Security threat’ & asked Security apparatus to act.

“Mudha wants Shoko either dead or jailed immediately on crafted criminal offense,” says the organisation.

COZVWA adds that its founder Shoko has no criminal record whatsoever.

“Shoko has no any criminal case in Zim or abroad.

“This is all meant to tarnish his image silence him,& also to locate him

Some rogue elements are vying for his blood

We pray for his life,” COZVWA adds.