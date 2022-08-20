Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed on the operation “No to cross border crimes,” in Beitbridge arrested a foreign national, Mathabi Tshililo (32) at Limpopo Old Bridge, Beitbridge Border Post for smuggling a firearm and dangerous weapons into the country.

The suspect was found in possession of a Pietro Beretta Pistol, 50 x 9mm live rounds, two spears, an axe, a knobkerrie, a button stick, a pair of handcuffs, a pepper spray and an electric shocker.

Meanwhile, on 19/08/22, police in Harare arrested Precious Maunganidze (39) at RGMI Airport for trying to smuggle ammunition to South Africa.

The ammunition was stashed inside a plastic bottle with oil, razor blade and a magnet.

The suspect claimed that she was given the ammunition by a prophet based in South Africa as a lucky charm.

The police say investigations are in progress.

Zwnews