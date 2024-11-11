The foreign currency reserves supporting the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) is now US$509 million and as stated by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor this is three times the total ZiG in circulation.

“The Reserve Bank has, therefore, since April 5, 2024, consistently held more than sufficient reserves to back the ZiG currency to ensure its stability.”

“The full backing of the local currency reserve money ensures that at each point the Reserve Bank has adequate foreign currency reserves to intervene in the market and ensure the stability of the local currency..,” he says.

Mushayavanhu adds: “Currently, the total reserve money in local currency as of November 6, 2024 is about ZiG3,4 billion, which is about US$129 million, against foreign currency reserves of US$509 million.”

Zwnews