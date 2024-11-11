Former vice president Joice Mujuru is the new Head of the African Union Electoral Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the National Assembly Elections in Mauritius.

Mujuru is former vice president of Zimbabwe who was fired at the height of ZANU PF factional wars that rocked the party before the overthrow of late former President Robert Mugabe.

Since then, Mujuru has maintained a low profile specialising in farming.

Apparently, Zimbabwe is the current SADC chairperson, hence Mujuru’s appointment to head the AU mission.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝘆 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘂𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗮𝘆

On 9 November 2024, the Head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) Honourable Mohammed Chande Othman, Former Chief Justice of the United Republic of Tanzania, accompanied by the SADC Executive Secretary His Excellency Mr. Elias M Magosi, hosted a meeting of Heads of International Observer Missions to the National Assembly Elections scheduled for 10 November, 2024.

The Heads of the Observer Missions at the meeting included Her Honour Joice Mujuru, Head of the African Union Electoral Observation Mission (AUEOM) and Former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe; Honourable Nicolae Popescu, Head of Mission of Francophonie Electoral Observer Mission (FEO) and Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova; and Bishop Sipho Tembe, Head of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC) and Vice Chairperson of the Elections & Boundaries Commission of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The Heads of the Observer Missions agreed to jointly release their separate preliminary statements on the conduct of the National Assembly Elections on 12 November, 2024 at the Caudan Art Gardens Centre in Port Louis.