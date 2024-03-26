Footprints sells out man after raping woman at knifepoint

A 33 year-old man from Beitbridge was recently convicted by a local magistrate for raping a 38 year-old woman in a bush.
The National Prosecuting Authority reports that the suspect attacked three women on their way to a funeral.
The three women ran in different directions, resulting in the suspect pursuing one of them whom he went on to rape.
Zwnews
